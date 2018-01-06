List of local churches cancelling services or changing schedules due to weather

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS 2.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Due to the weather, some churches have opted to cancel their services for Sunday while others have chosen to modify their schedule.

Below is a list of churches in the area that have reported cancelations or modifications

Churches with all services canceled for Sunday:

Bethany United Methodist Church, Gloucester Pointe

Campbell's Chapel A.M.E. Church, Carrollton

Cornerstone Baptist Church, Norfolk

Emmaus Baptist Church, Poquoson

Exalt Church, Chesapeake

First Baptist Church, Norfolk

First Baptist Church of Gilmerton, Chesapeake

First Baptist Church - Logan Park, Norfolk

First Baptist Church, South Portsmouth: Portsmouth

Freemason Baptist Church, Norfolk

The Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church, Virginia Beach

Great Bridge Baptist Church, Chesapeake

Grove Baptist Church, Portsmouth

Hampton Roads Church, Norfolk (Live stream available on Facebook)

Hilton Christian Church, Newport News

Langley Baptist Church, Hampton

Lebanon Grove Baptist Church, Gatesville, N.C.

Level Green Fellowship, Virginia Beach

Love and Hope Christian Church, Hampton

Melton Grove Baptist Church, Windfall, NC

Mount Olive Baptist Church, Norfolk

New Galilee Missionary Baptist, Chesapeake

New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, Virginia Beach

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Virginia Beach

Rivercrest Christian Fellowship, Chesapeake

Solid Rock Baptist Church, Chesapeake

SonRise at Pembroke Manor Christian Church, Virginia Beach

Shiloh Baptist Church, Norfolk

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Newport News

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Chesapeake

Tabernacle Baptist Church, Virginia Beach

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk

Trinity United Methodist Church, Poquoson

True Vine Baptist Church, Norfolk

Victory Life Church, Hampton

Wave Church, Virginia Beach (Online service available)

Wycliffe Presbyterian Church, Virginia Beach



Churches with modified services:

Ebenezer Baptist Church, Portsmouth - 11 a.m. only

First Presbyterian Church, Virginia Beach - 11 a.m service only

Libertylive.Church: All campuses - 11 a.m. only

New Calvary Baptist Church, Norfolk - 11 a.m. only

Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, Newport News - 11:15 a.m. only

