List of local churches cancelling services or changing schedules due to weather

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Due to the weather, some churches have opted to cancel their services for Sunday while others have chosen to modify their schedule.
Below is a list of churches in the area that have reported cancelations or modifications
Churches with all services canceled for Sunday:
Bethany United Methodist Church, Gloucester Pointe
Campbell's Chapel A.M.E. Church, Carrollton
Cornerstone Baptist Church, Norfolk
Emmaus Baptist Church, Poquoson
Exalt Church, Chesapeake
First Baptist Church, Norfolk
First Baptist Church of Gilmerton, Chesapeake
First Baptist Church - Logan Park, Norfolk
First Baptist Church, South Portsmouth: Portsmouth
Freemason Baptist Church, Norfolk
The Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church, Virginia Beach
Great Bridge Baptist Church, Chesapeake
Grove Baptist Church, Portsmouth
Hampton Roads Church, Norfolk (Live stream available on Facebook)
Hilton Christian Church, Newport News
Langley Baptist Church, Hampton
Lebanon Grove Baptist Church, Gatesville, N.C.
Level Green Fellowship, Virginia Beach
Love and Hope Christian Church, Hampton
Melton Grove Baptist Church, Windfall, NC
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Norfolk
New Galilee Missionary Baptist, Chesapeake
New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, Virginia Beach
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Virginia Beach
Rivercrest Christian Fellowship, Chesapeake
Solid Rock Baptist Church, Chesapeake
SonRise at Pembroke Manor Christian Church, Virginia Beach
Shiloh Baptist Church, Norfolk
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Newport News
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Chesapeake
Tabernacle Baptist Church, Virginia Beach
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Trinity United Methodist Church, Poquoson
True Vine Baptist Church, Norfolk
Victory Life Church, Hampton
Wave Church, Virginia Beach (Online service available)
Wycliffe Presbyterian Church, Virginia Beach
Churches with modified services:
Ebenezer Baptist Church, Portsmouth - 11 a.m. only
First Presbyterian Church, Virginia Beach - 11 a.m service only
Libertylive.Church: All campuses - 11 a.m. only
New Calvary Baptist Church, Norfolk - 11 a.m. only
Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, Newport News - 11:15 a.m. only
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs