WTLV Breaking News

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Norfolk Southern train derailment
-
USS Cole heading to the coast of Yemen
-
6,000 sailors asked to extend enlistments
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
15-year-old son suddenly dies
-
How Tom Brady, Patriots achieved Super Bowl miracle
-
Navy decommissions USS Enterprise
-
Police: Woman stabbed at adult home
-
WVEC Live Video
-
Ways To Save For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
More Stories
-
Patriots stun Falcons with historic Super Bowl…Feb. 6, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
-
Sea duty shortages: Sailors asked to extend enlistmentsFeb. 6, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
-
Sunny start to weekFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.