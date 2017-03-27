Loaded gun found in student's bag at Booker T. Washington High School

Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk (Photo: Norfolk Public Schools)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A student was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in his book bag, Monday morning.

The weapon was found during a random search at Booker T. Washington High School. The student, who was in possession of the loaded gun, ran away when it was found. Police quickly found him and took him into custody.

The gun was never used to threaten any other student.

A letter was sent to parents of students following the incident.

"Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is committed to the safety, security, and education of all of our students," the letter reads. "We always want to clearly communicated with parents/guardians about safety issues when they arise."

Charges are pending against the student, and an investigation is currently underway.

© 2017 WVEC-TV