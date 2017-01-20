Local academics react to Trump vow to put America first

(Photo: NBC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- He is now America's Commander in Chief.

Billionaire developer and former TV personality Donald Trump was sworn in today as the nation's 45th president.

His inaugural address echoed his campaign speeches, where he vowed today to make America great again. But, Trump didn't extend many olive branches in his 16 minute speech.

"It had an angry tone to it," said Christopher Newport University Political Science Professor Quentin Kidd. "I think it will go down in history, but I think we need to see the next 4 years to see how it will go down in history."

Trump has repeatedly promised to strengthen the nation's military, pledging on the campaign trail to build a 350 ship Navy, and vowing today to "eradicate completely from the face of the Earth... radical Islamic terrorism."

Former National Security Council member and retired Navy Captain Joe Bouchard of Virginia Beach has questions about Trump's temperament. But he salutes him for his choice for Secretary of Defense, retired Marine Corps General James Mattis.

"Despite his Mad Dog reputation, he is actually a defense intellectual," said Bouchard. "I think General Mattis will be a good Secretary of Defense."

And, if Trump can make good on expanding the Navy fleet to 350 ships , that could be excellent news for the Hampton Roads ship building and ship repair industries, said Tidewater Community College Business Professor Peter Shaw.

"After you build them, you've got to maintain them so those industries would clearly flourish."

But, Trump's military buildup won't be cheap. The conservative American Enterprise Institute estimated it would cost about $55 to $60 billion extra per year over four years.

