Local cheerleaders make wigs for cancer patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A group of high school students at I.C. Norcom spent their afternoon giving back, making wigs for women going through breast cancer treatment.

Cheerleaders along with other community members are making the "Locs of Love" as part of a service project.



The coach, Janeen Perry-Campbell, said the cheerleaders do several service projects every year but this one is close to the team because they know people who have been affected by breast cancer.

"Cheerleading is about more than just cheering on the field or sideline and really about leading in the community and so when we do activities like this, it showcases how we are leaders in our Portsmouth community," she said.

One of the cheerleaders, Dallas Thompson, said her grandmother battled cancer just a few years ago so she was excited to get on board with this project.

The cheerleaders partnered with The Links Incorporated. They're making 10 wigs and all will be donated to the American Cancer Society in Hampton Roads.

