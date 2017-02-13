Local congressman urges White House, intelligence community to get on same page

Mike Flynn is a retired United States Army Lieutenant General. Photo: Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Local G-O-P Congressman Scott Taylor is voicing his opinion today about President Donald Trump and the intelligence community. He says the president and the community need to 'get on the same page', and do it quickly.

Taylor's comments come amid the growing controversy over National Security Director Michael Flynn reportedly discussing a reprieve from American sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before Trump was sworn into office.

"Is he on thin ice?' said Taylor "I don't think so. but I think there is some question in he White House as to of they reconcile and move forward."

While Flynn may have no plans to leave the White House, many inside the Trump administration are reportedly concerned with the fact that he could have misled senior members of the White House, including Vice President Mike Pence, about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador to Washington.

Taylor says it is urgent, one way or another, that the White house and the intelligence community work out whatever differences they may have.

"they need to get on the same page and very quickly because there's too much at stake for them not to, obviously, there's the safety and security of the United States," he said.

Old Dominion University political science adjunct professor J.R. Reiling is a former army officer and studied National Security Affairs at the Naval Postgraduate School. He says there is a case to be made that Flynn made mistakes.

"Certainly, the strict definition of what the Logan Act is, what Flynn did could be construed to be negotiating directly with a foreign government, contradicting U.S. official positions on an issue," he said.

But, Reiling said, it is unlikely Flynn would actually be found to be in violation of the Logan act and removed.

"It was passed over 200 years ago," he said. "No one ever has been prosecuted under it. Only one person has been indicted."

USA Today reports that Flynn has now apologized to Vice President Pence. Despite that, House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday Tweeted: "I want to be very clear: President Trump must fire National Security Advisor Michael Flynn."

