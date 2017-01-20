Local Democrats gather in Hampton to boycott inauguration

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- While there's still plenty of excitement over Friday’s inauguration, some people in Hampton Roads aren't happy with the transfer of power.



Democrats in Hampton got together Friday afternoon to show their opposition to President Trump.



They decided not to watch the inauguration.



At the Comfort Zone Restaurant in Hampton, the televisions were on, but not on the inauguration.



Vice Chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia Gaylene Kanoyton delivered her own message.



After seeing President Trump's controversial Cabinet appointments, and his recent insult to Civil Rights Leader John Lewis, Kanoyton says it's time to unite, advocate and activate.



“This is an occasion not to be sad, but to step up and advocate for women,” Kanoyton says. “We will be at his door and make sure he supports our efforts to move this country forward.”



Over in Newport News, local Republicans also gathered together, but instead, to hear the President speak.



Vice President of the Hampton Roads Republican Women's Club Pat Woodbury believes President Trump is focused more than ever.



“I think he's the real deal,” Woodbury says. “What he portrayed campaigning is what he will do.”



While there are many who still do not support President Trump, Woodbury is asking those people to give him a chance.



“It doesn't show the American spirit if people don't give him the chance to lead,” Woodbury says. “Then you make the judgement if he doesn’t do what he’s supposed to do.”



Kanoyton says they plan to make their voices heard Saturday as well.



They will be rallying and marching at noon at the Chrysler museum in Norfolk.

(© 2017 WVEC)