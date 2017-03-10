NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – A dog is recovering after being attacked by two other dogs, Thursday.

The attack happened in Terry Haddock’s fenced-in back yard, on Lathan Road near South Military Highway and Curlew Drive.

Haddock had come home from work early to get things ready for her dad's 81st birthday, when she heard barking in the back yard.

"Two large dogs had a hold of my little sheltie dog, our little baby just tearing him to shreds,” explained Haddock.

Her dog Cody has a doggy door and usually hangs outside on warm days. The two dogs jumped over her chain-linked fence and started attacking the eight-year-old dog.

Haddock said the dogs "Would not let go, just ragging him like a rag doll.”

Haddock quickly jumped into action, grabbing a broom and screaming at the top of her lungs.

"They looked at me and thought about it for a minute and that is what concerned me," Haddock said. "I thought they might even leap towards me."

Eventually the two dogs jumped back over the fence leaving Cody bloody and injured.

Haddock immediately called 911. Animal control arrived and rushed Cody to an emergency vet.

"My dog is in urgent care fighting for its life. He is very sick."

Cody is alive but has a long way to go. He has drains on his side and is on plenty of medicines, but the medical bills keep piling up. Terry started a GoFundme page to help with Cody's treatment.

Cody is still recovering at the Blue Pearl Emergency Vet. He may be able to go back home Saturday.

If you would like to donate to help the Haddock family pay for medical bills, click here.

The two dogs that attacked Cody are believed to be Pitt Bulls and were wearing black leather collars. Haddock has been looking for the dogs around her neighborhood, but has not seen them.



If you have any idea who the dogs may belong to, contact Norfolk Animal Control at 757-441-5505.

