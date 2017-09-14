Local eye care center to provide free services to the homeless

The operation to remove a cataract (Photo: robertprzybysz)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A local eye care center has announced a free eye clinic for the homeless who reside at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC).

Virginia Beach Eye Center will host the clinic on Monday September 18 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In addition to the free eye exam, those who attend will also receive a light dinner and a free fitting for glasses. If anyone needs eye surgery the center will also schedule the surgery and provide it at no cost.

The JCOC has men's and women/family dorms on-site that provide six month emergency housing for up to 50 individuals.

Virginia Beach Eye Center can only take up to 40 people, and will see children ages 5 and up that are in need.

The clinic will be held at the eye center at 465 North Great Neck Road.

