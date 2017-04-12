Community comes together to help clean up damaged farm

An EF-0 tornado damaged Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake on Thursday afternoon. While buildings were damaged, nobody was hurt and the farm's animals are OK. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) - Clean-up continues at Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake after finding itself in the path of an EF 0 tornado last week.

"When something like this happens, you realize that people care, that you are here and care about what you are doing," explained owner Robin Pierce.



Complete strangers continue donating money, time, and food to help the owners of the farm recover.

"So many people tell us that we are a part of their memories and that is just an overwhelming feeling," said Robin.

She said every day, someone shows up ready to help. They got a lot done so far.



"The roof is back on our shed, we are putting it back on the stand. The animal pen is back together and put together and looking spiffy,” explained Pierce.



Though the tornado blew through many of their structures, it brought joy at a much-needed time. The family even welcomed a new goat named Stormy.



The family said they feel grateful, but plenty of work still needs to be done. They lost three playhouses, each costing several thousands of dollars.



"On our GoFundMe page, we may have enough to replace one of them, so we will see how that comes together.



Pearce says without the community none of this would have been possible. "Thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us," explained Pearce.

