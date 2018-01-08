Local man accepts and one-ups 'snow challenge'

(WVEC) -- A 13News Now viewer accepted and dominated a chilly snow challenge.

On Friday, 13News Now posted an article on Facebook about a Virginia Beach woman who was challenged by her sister to run through the snow in a bikini.

13News Now viewer, Joe Diggs, posted a comment saying if he got 50+ likes, he would do the challenge in just boxers.

His comment surpassed the 50 likes.

So, Joe hit the snow and completed the 'snow challenge' bigger and better with a headstand and a snow angel.

Check it out:

"I didn’t expect anyone to actually like the post," Joe said.

He even decided to do it a second time!

Since the woman in the original video earned $100 for completing the challenge, Joe plans to donate that same amount to the Hampton Roads Ecumenical Lodgings and Provision (HELP).

He says if his video gets 500 likes he will create a GoFundMe page to help raise money for HELP, an organization that provides shelter and food for the homeless on the peninsula.

