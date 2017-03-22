WVEC
Local movie theater to offer free movies for kids on Spring Break

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 4:43 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Paragon Theaters will be offering several free movies for children who are on Spring Break. 

A different movie will be shown every Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. starting April 3rd. Seats for the movies will be given on a first come, first served basis. 

The movies are available for children, parents, and camp directors. 

The movies that will be shown include:
  • Monday - Bee Movie
  • Tuesday - Ice Age: Collision Course
  • Wednesday - How to Train Your Dragon
  • Thursday - Home Alone
  • Friday - Horton Hears a Who

Hampton Roads only Paragon Theater is located on Fountain Way in City Center. 

For more information, visit the Paragon Theaters website. 

