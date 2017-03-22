Local movie theater to offer free movies for kids on Spring Break

children at the cinema (Photo: nullplus)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Paragon Theaters will be offering several free movies for children who are on Spring Break.

A different movie will be shown every Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. starting April 3rd. Seats for the movies will be given on a first come, first served basis.

The movies are available for children, parents, and camp directors.

The movies that will be shown include:

Monday - Bee Movie

- Bee Movie Tuesday - Ice Age: Collision Course

- Ice Age: Collision Course Wednesday - How to Train Your Dragon

- How to Train Your Dragon Thursday - Home Alone

- Home Alone Friday - Horton Hears a Who

Hampton Roads only Paragon Theater is located on Fountain Way in City Center.

For more information, visit the Paragon Theaters website.

