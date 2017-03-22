Local movie theater to offer free movies for kids on Spring Break

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Paragon Theaters will be offering several free movies for children who are on Spring Break.
A different movie will be shown every Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. starting April 3rd. Seats for the movies will be given on a first come, first served basis.
The movies are available for children, parents, and camp directors.
The movies that will be shown include:
- Monday - Bee Movie
- Tuesday - Ice Age: Collision Course
- Wednesday - How to Train Your Dragon
- Thursday - Home Alone
- Friday - Horton Hears a Who
Hampton Roads only Paragon Theater is located on Fountain Way in City Center.
For more information, visit the Paragon Theaters website.
