Local orthodontist to give free braces to students helping their community

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- A local orthodontist has launched a new program called 'Smile it Forward.' The initiative will provide students, who do good in their community, with free braces.

"Orthodontic treatment is an important investment, not only from a health perspective but from a confidence and self-esteem perspective," said Dr. Yugal Behl, founder of Behl Orthodontics in Hampton Roads.

Behl Orthodontics recently launched the new program in hopes that it will encourage students to get involved in their schools and/or the community.

"I want to pay it forward with this initiative and give deserving kids, no matter their financial circumstances, the opportunity to enjoy the benefits that orthodontics can provide," explained Dr. Behl.

One students will be awarded with the free treatment each month.

Applications for the free treatment can be submitted through a form on the company's website.

"One of my favorite things about being an orthodontist is watching the confidence grow from non-existent before braces to beaming after braces," explained Dr. Behl. "I look forward to watching out Smile It Forward recipients go through the same powerful transformation."

For more information, visit the Behl Orthodontics website or call (757) 224-3004.

