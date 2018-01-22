WVEC
Close

Local ports lead U.S. in coal export surge

Staff , WVEC 8:44 AM. EST January 22, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Coal exports are way up, and Hampton Roads' ports are seeing the bulk of the benefit.

Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot uncovered coal exports surged by nearly 60 percent in just one year.

Here's how it breaks down:

  • Norfolk Southern's Lamberts Point terminal saw a 56 percent increase
  • Pier 9 in Newport News is up 46 percent
  • DTA in Newport News is up 71 percent

Energy experts tell the Pilot the surge is backed by a healthier coal industry brought on by the current administration.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories