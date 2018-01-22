Local ports lead U.S. in coal export surge

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Coal exports are way up, and Hampton Roads' ports are seeing the bulk of the benefit.
Our partners at The Virginian-Pilot uncovered coal exports surged by nearly 60 percent in just one year.
Here's how it breaks down:
- Norfolk Southern's Lamberts Point terminal saw a 56 percent increase
- Pier 9 in Newport News is up 46 percent
- DTA in Newport News is up 71 percent
Energy experts tell the Pilot the surge is backed by a healthier coal industry brought on by the current administration.
