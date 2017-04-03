Local theater to show sensory friendly movie screening for children with special needs

Movies - Generic (Photo: Custom)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Paragon Theaters will be presenting a sensory friendly showing of Smurfs: The Lost Village.

The showing will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, in support of National Autism Month.

Tickets will be available for children with autism or other special needs. The lights will be up, and the sound will be lowered.

Children will be allowed to move freely throughout the theater.

Visitors will be able to make a donation to the National Autism Associated at any Paragon location. Those who donate will be entered into a raffle for a 'Night at the Movies' prize.

Paragon Theaters will also donate a percentage of all Double Combos purchased throughout the month of April to the National Autism Associated.

The only Paragon Theater in Hampton Roads is located at City Center at Oyster Point. Tickets are available at the box office or online.

For more information, call Paragon City Center 12 at (757) 525-9898.

