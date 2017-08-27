Local units have been deployed to Texas

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadrons have converted to active mission status and flew out late yesterday to a staging location outside Texas.

13News Now spoke with Commander Dave Hecht from the Norfolk Naval Air Force Atlantic and confirmed HSC-7 and HSC-28 were sent to Texas.

Both squadrons are prepared to participate in search and rescue operations impacted by tropical storm Harvey.

Also, U.S.C.G. Fifth District says that two assets based at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City have been deployed.

A helicopter with a crew and a C-130 with a crew have deployed to support Coast Guard operations in Texas.

Both flew into and are standing by in Mobile AL.

