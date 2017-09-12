Local Verizon call center taking monetary donations for hurricane victims

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A multi-network telethon aired Tuesday night in an effort to raise money for those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

The celebrity-packed event aired on 15 different channels, including ABC, HBO and MTV. It was filled with performances and taped tributes.

The event was called Hand in Hand and last an hour.

People were asked to donate money, all proceeds will go straight to the families in need.

A local Verizon call center in Newport News volunteered to take calls for those wishing to donate. Donations will be taken until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

To make a donation, call 1 (800) 258-6000.

