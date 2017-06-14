13News Now and The Red Cross seek much needed blood donations

13News Now and The American Red Cross have come together to help keep area hospitals stocked with blood.

The Saving Lives Blood Drives will run from Fri., June 23 to Mon., June 26. While supplies last, Suburban Propane will give all donors with a $10 Visa gift card.

The summertime is crucial for blood donations because blood supplies tend to run low during those months.

June, July, and August see the lowest number of donor appointments. What's collected during those months isn't enough to provide for patients who need blood.

“Independence Day is around the corner and many people are taking vacations during that time. The need for blood never takes a day off, not for a beach day, holiday, or extreme heat,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager, American Red Cross Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian Blood Services Regions. “Blood donations are needed every day for patients with many serious medical conditions, so it is crucial that we keep the blood supply at our hospitals well stocked.”

All blood types are needed, especially O negative, A negative and B negative.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: 13News Now or use the Blood Donor App to schedule your appointment today.

13News Now Saving Lives Blood Drive schedule:

Friday, June 23 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall | Greenbrier Mall | Patrick Henry Mall | Pembroke Mall

Saturday, June 24 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall | Greenbrier Mall | Patrick Henry Mall | Pembroke Mall | Southgate Mall

Sunday, June 25 - Noon until 5 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall | Patrick Henry Mall

Monday, June 26 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall | Greenbrier Mall | Patrick Henry Mall | Pembroke Mall

