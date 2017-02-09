13News Now Investigates: Changes at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two high-profile deaths within a year's time at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail (HRRJ) prompted some changes, and more are on the way.

On February 15, the jail's board should announce who will be the new superintendent of the troubled facility from which past administrators often made it difficult to get information.

Before then, 13News Now takes you inside the troubled jail to show you the changes that came after the deaths of inmates Jamycheal Mitchell and Henry Stewart. The jail's leadership allowed us to talk to the people who are making sure what happened to Mitchell and Stewart doesn't happen to others.

We sat in on new mental health training and met the psychologist in charge of treating the inmates.

Captain Thurman Barnes explained that enhanced training is necessary to deal with an often unpredictable jail population.

“It's more detailed,” said Barnes. “It's specifically for mental health inmates. The difference is just like you have a first-aid and CPR class, we're going to have a first-aid mental health class. It will immediately make us aware of what's going on inside the facility.”

A new grant has allowed for major changes in the mental health services provided at the jail.

Thursday on 13News Now at 6 p.m., we’ll hear directly from the mental health director coordinating the care.

