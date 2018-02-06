13News Now Investigates: The Costs of Chasing Amazon and Lessons Learned

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The attempt to convince Amazon to locate its second headquarters in Hampton Roads might be over, but the effects of the bid process could be felt for some time.

The City of Virginia Beach spent $99,894 to try to woo the retail giant. Those costs included money for engineers, marketing and public relations, and a share of the regional proposal.

13News Now requested a pile of documents from the city that gave us insight into its spending on the Amazon HQ2 pitch.

Since Virginia Beach is not one of the 20 locations still vying for Amazon HQ2, spending nearly $100,000 on a lost bid may seem excessive. Some experts believe there are lessons to be learned after chasing Amazon.

Chairman of Old Dominion University’s Economics Department Larry Filer said it was worth it for the Hampton Roads area to spend the money on the pitch because “if you don't try, you don't win.”

