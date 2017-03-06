13News Now Investigates: Could whale deaths have been prevented?

(Photo: Zverjako, Kristina)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Four dead whales have now washed up on our shores. The deaths have captivated Hampton Roads, with many asking the question- could they have been prevented?

The carcasses washed up near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, at Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore, near Cape Henry in Virginia Beach, and in Chincoteague by Wallops Island.

“We see these animals happy and healthy, and you can’t help but form some sort of a bond with them,” said Alexis Rabon, the Boat Program Coordinator for the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

Rabon has spent countless hours educating the public on board the aquarium's Atlantic Explorer boat. The whale watching tours start at the end of Fall, and have allowed hundreds of people to get a first hand look at the mammals.

"We want folks to experience them happy and healthy and out there thriving, that’s what they were built out there to do in the habitat and we want folks to be able to see it,” explained Rabon.

We wanted to see for ourselves.

About a week after the third dead whale was found on the Eastern Shore, we boarded the Atlantic Explorer and joined Rabon for a tour. The goal: to learn more about where the whales can be found in our waterways, and to better understand what might be killing them.

Results from the full necropsies performed on each whale, might take months to receive. Initial reports from the Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Response Team, indicate that at least three of the whales died after a propeller strike or a collision of a big ship.

Experts believe the number of deaths is higher this season because of the abundance of food for the whales near the shipping channel, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Chesapeake Bay.

About 45 minutes after pulling out from the dock at the aquarium, we came face to face with one of the massive container ships that regularly pass through the area. At about the same time, we saw our first whale blow in the water.

As we maneuvered around the shipping traffic, Rabon pointed out the ship's speed.

"Vessels larger than 65 feet need to maintain a slower speed, so slower than 10 knots,” she explained.

That speed is mandated by a so called 'ship strike reduction' period. It is in place during the months when the whales are known to be in our area. While it was easy for us to dodge the shipping traffic, it hasn't been for the whales.

“65 percent of the animals coming through our area are juveniles, and they get distracted by the food, so they are looking for the millions of calories that they need to sustain their blubber and when that’s happening they are really not paying attention to anything," explained Rabon.

So, with the 'ship strike reduction' precautions in mind, the simple answer to the question of whether the whale deaths could have been prevented, is no.

Yet, there are lessons to be learned from this deadly season.

While we were on the tour, we saw three different humpback whales. Rabon says the Atlantic Explorer crew collects data on each whale they encounter.

Rabon says the aquarium will use the data to better understand the patterns and habits of the whales that pass through our area. The research could help set the standard for precautions and rules for the ships in our area for next year.

If you are interested in seeing the whales live for yourself, the Virginia Aquarium has extended the whale watching season.

Here are the final tour date and times:

Wednesday, March 8: 2 p.m.

Friday, March 10: 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 11: 10 a.m., 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 12: 10 a.m., 2 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the tours and the Virginia Aquarium to help the whales.

