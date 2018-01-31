13News Now Investigates: FDA trial uses ecstasy to treat PTSD

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An illegal drug that is popular in the club scene may offer hope for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The federal government fast-tracked a study on how MDMA, more commonly called ecstasy or Molly, can help people with PTSD. So far, the results have been so promising, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated it a "breakthrough therapy."

Marine Corps and Army veteran Jonathan Lubecky and his wife, Olivia, sat down with 13News Now to explain the destructive psychological effects of PTSD. Lubecky tried to kill himself five times.

“You go from being in the military and being able to conquer the world, to not being able to leave your house,” he said.

The disorder is difficult to treat. Right now, drugs approved for treatment don't heal the patients.

While psychotherapy has produced some positive results, the treatment, in and of itself, can be traumatic. For some veterans, revisiting the harsh realities of war causes overwhelming anxiety. For others who've shut down much of their emotions, the therapy isn't effective.

That's why Dr. Michael Mithoefer and nurse Annie Mithoefer, who lead the Charleston site for the nonprofit-MAPS and FDA trial, said MDMA-assisted psychotherapy has been successful with this patient population.

“It gives people a period of time when there's less fear,” Michael explained.

Lubecky participated in Phase 2 of the trial and believes it gave him his life back. Sixty-one percent of other clinical participants no longer had PTSD after the full treatment.

