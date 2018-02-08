13News Now Investigates: New DNA Technology Police Say Helps Crack Cases

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are using new technology to collect and use DNA evidence better, finding that the advances have the ability to crack cases once considered cold.

As an example, investigators from Isle of Wight County told 13News Now the still-unsolved murder of Carrie Singer in 2004 may be more solvable than ever thought.

Technological developments have allowed law enforcement officers to gather new DNA samples and use those samples to construct a blueprint of Singer's killer.

“...there is technology that exists today that did not exist in 2004, and there'll be technology that exists tomorrow, and next week, and next month that did not exist today,” explained Lt. Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office. “Each advancement in technology is something that law enforcement can use that can bring us one step closer to solving.”

Join us for 13News Now at 11 p.m. Monday, February 12 through Thursday, February 15 as Singer's mother shares her hopes that the technological advancements will solve the 14-year-old murder of her daughter. We also get an inside look at the technology including demonstrations of demonstrations of two new systems that law enforcement officers believe are making a difference here in Hampton Roads.

© 2018 WVEC-TV