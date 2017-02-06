Inside Quantico: The Need for More Diversity

QUANTICO, Va. (WVEC) -- The message is pretty simple: The Federal Bureau of Investigation needs more women and people from different backgrounds.

Leaders for the training academy at Quantico say that diversity in recruitment needs improvement. For that reason, they've made finding prospective agents and analysts of both genders and all races, cultures, and career backgrounds a priority.

“The more diverse we are, the better that we can evaluate the circumstance or a challenge,” Unit Chief Kellie Holland explained. “The more diverse we are, the more perspectives we bring to that challenge, which will also help us come to a better resolution.”

Monday on 13News Now at 6 p.m., we take you inside Quantico, bringing you the story of someone who is at the FBI Academy. Her experience provides insights into what training is like for women and minorities.

