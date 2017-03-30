Judge impanels special grand jury to investigate councilman's church, company

Councilman Mark Whitaker is listed as the manager and trustee of New Bethel Development LLC (Photo: City of Porstmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- There are developments in an issue involving Councilman Mark Whitaker, an issue that 13News Now has followed for more than a year.

A judge recently granted a special prosecutor's request for a special grand jury. The judge's order states that the grand jurors will look into activities of Whitaker's church, a company, and a now-defunct federal credit union.

Court documents show that starting next month, investigators with the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office and U.S. Treasury Department will present evidence dealing with the finances and operations of all three entities.

Whitaker serves as the assistant pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church, is listed as manager of New Bethel Development, LLC, and served at that now-defunct New Bethel Federal Credit Union.

13News Now obtained two documents from the Clerk at Portsmouth Circuit Court. The paperwork says it appears that the issues into which investigators are requesting the grand jury look "involve circumstances that include criminal activity, or tend to promote such activity within the City of Portsmouth."

The investigation into the church, business, and credit union can include "the financial relationships between these entities, any financial transactions between these entities and their members or other individuals, groups or businesses, as well as the operations of these organizations by the principal officers and employees."

In November of 2015, 13News Now uncovered a civil court case dealing with New Bethel Development, LLC. Southern Bank filed the complaint which centers around a piece of property for which the company had taken out a loan to purchase.

The promissory note for the loan was signed by Whitaker who is listed as manager and trustee of New Bethel Development, LLC.

The suit said "the church" signed an "agreement absolutely and unconditionally guaranteeing the payment of the loan." Years after that $2.6 million loan was given, the complaint alleges the company defaulted.

In 2015, the National Credit Union Administration announced New Bethel Federal Credit Union was liquidating voluntarily. The decision came "after determining the credit union was unable to restore viable operations."

A news release stated that "New Bethel served 172 members and had assets of $101,630." The NCUA wrote the credit union was setup to “serve members and employees of New Bethel Baptist Church,” where, again, Whitaker serves as assistant pastor.

NOTE: About a year after 13News Now aired the story about Whitaker's company, the councilman filed suit against our station and our parent company. The suit alleges our story defamed the public official. 13News Now is defending its work vigorously in court, and we stand by our story.

13News Now emailed and called Whitaker and contacted his attorney to hear the councilman's side of the story following news of the special grand jury. Neither has responded to our request for comment.

The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office said it neither can confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation. We are waiting to hear back from the special prosecutor and the Department of Treasury.

Unlike a regular grand jury, a special grand jury has investigative powers. Instead of considering only a criminal indictment, it is investigating the above allegations. If the group needs more information, it can get it. The documents said this special grand jury can investigate for up to six months.

Once grand jurors are done, Virginia law says they can write a report for the court or return true bills on indictments. That report is sealed and not released to the public.

At this point, it's unclear which direction the grand jury will go.

