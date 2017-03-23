New legislation protects medevac crews from drones

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Lawmakers are taking action to combat a problem 13News Now told you about almost a year and a half ago.

In September 2015, medical helicopter pilots warned drones were putting them and the people they are trying to help in danger.

They're called on in the worst case scenarios when the need to rush to the hospital is so urgent, an ambulance just won't cut it. Medical helicopter crews have so many tasks to focus on when they're on the way to save lives.

Now, avoiding the danger of drones won't be one of them. A new law just signed by the governor gives first responders the ability to take down drones in emergency airspace.

The saying goes, "On a clear day, you can see forever.” Virginia's medevac crews would disagree, because even on a clear day, they might not be able to see everything in their airspace.

Pilot John Stanley and Nightingale manager and flight paramedic Denise Baylous took us up so we can see exactly what they're facing in the skies over Hampton Roads.

An audio recording warned: “Caution, obstacle.”

“That's one of the other safety features of the aircraft, is terrain awareness,” Stanley explained. “See, it's giving me an audio warning, 'Caution,' I'm going to be possibly hitting something. If we get even closer, it will change from a caution to a warning.”

“But that doesn't pick up drones,” Baylous added. “So we wouldn't be able to have an audio warning on that.”

Things that you can see from the ground, you can't necessarily see from the air. Because of the change of perspective, things like towers, birds, wires and of course drones are more difficult to see.

“Certainly one of the dangers is if we were to hit one,” Stanley described. “Contact with a drone would be like a large bird coming through the windscreen; incapacitate the pilot, possibly damage the aircraft and make it uncontrollable.”

To avoid that worst case scenario, the Virginia Medevac Committee -- which represents medical helicopter crews like Nightingale -- lobbied the General Assembly for a new bill. It gives the chief in charge of an emergency scene authority over the airspace around it.

“It would definitely help us in that they would be able to take control of that drone,” Stanley said. “They would be able to remove the drone from the airspace, disable it.”

Anyone who doesn't follow those orders could be charged with a class 4 misdemeanor and arrested.

“Our biggest concern is safety from the air and on the ground,” Baylous relayed. “So the ability of our ground folks that we work with to keep us safe is a big concern for us.”

Often times, the mission of Nightingale crews makes the difference between life and death. So they want drone operators to think about this: what if your loved one was on that flight in need of medical care? Would you want a drone getting in the way and endangering them?

“We can make a difference, but we can only do it if we're safe,” Baylous lamented.

The Medevac committee also started a campaign called "land the drone." Its goal is to educate operators on safety issues that come with flying drones in areas where medical helicopters also fly.

