Rape kits bill passes General Assembly, heads to governor's desk

Analysts in the lab are able to get DNA profiles from the evidence in the sexual assault kits. Those profiles are then sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science. Analysts there input the information into the national database. (Photo: 13News Now)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- A bill designed to make it easier for victims of sexual assault to get information about their cases has passed both chambers of the General Assembly, and will now go to Gov. Terry McAuliffe to be signed into law.

The bill, championed by Attorney General Mark Herring, focuses on a specific set of victims: they are survivors of sexual assault whose kits were never tested, victims whose kits are part of the backlog finally being sent to labs in some cases after decades of collecting dust.

The bill requires local law enforcement to inform victims when evidence from rape examinations have been tested by labs.

“When a sexual assault happens the perpetrator takes power and choice away from the victim and giving them this information begins to restore that sense of control,” Herring told us.

This way, they'll know exactly what's going on in their search for justice.

“It can really help the victim onto a path of healing and recovery,” Herring described.

The bill passed unanimously in both the state House and Senate this week. Governor McAuliffe is expected to sign the bill into law.

As we've previously reported, some of these kits are decades old. So, the new bill says law enforcement must make a real effort to get in touch with these past victims, even if the contact information on file is out of date.

