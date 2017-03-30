Special Grand Jury to investigate councilman's company, church, FCU

Councilman Mark Whitaker is listed as the manager and trustee of New Bethel Development LLC (Photo: City of Porstmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- There are new developments in an issue we've been following for over a year--A judge has granted a special prosecutor's request for a grand jury. The order reads the grand jurors will look into activities of Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker's church, along with a company and now-defunct federal credit union.

According to court documents we've uncovered, starting next month, investigators with the sheriff's office and US Treasury Department will present evidence dealing with the finances and operations of all three.

13News Now obtained two documents from the Clerk at Portsmouth Circuit Court. They say it appears to the court the issues investigators are requesting the grand jury look into "involve circumstances that include criminal activity, or tend to promote such activity within the City of Portsmouth."

The issues for the special grand jury to investigate deal with finances of a company where Councilman Mark Whitaker is listed as the manager, a church where he serves as assistant pastor and a federal credit union, where he had served, as well.

According to the documents, a judge is ordering the special grand jury to look into New Bethel Baptist Church, the New Bethel Federal Credit Union and New Bethel Development, LLC. They read the investigation can include "the financial relationships between these entities, any financial transactions between these entities and their members or other individuals, groups or businesses, as well as the operations of these organizations by the principal officers and employees."

In November of 2015, 13News Now was first to uncover a civil court case dealing with New Bethel Development, LLC. The complaint was filed by Southern Bank and centers on a piece of property, on which New Bethel had taken out a loan to purchase.

The promissory note for the loan is signed by Mark Whitaker. He's listed as the manager and trustee of New Bethel Development LLC. Also, according to the suit, "the church" signed an "agreement absolutely and unconditionally guaranteeing the payment of the loan." Years after that $2.6 million loan was given, the complaint alleges the company defaulted.

Also in 2015, we've learned the National Credit Union Administration announced the New Bethel Federal Credit Union was voluntarily liquidating. The decision was made "after determining the credit union was unable to restore viable operations."

According to a release "New Bethel served 172 members and had assets of $101,630." The NCUA wrote it was setup to “serve members and employees of New Bethel Baptist Church,” where again, Whitaker serves as assistant pastor.

We must report about a year after we aired the story about Councilman Whitaker's company, the Councilman filed suit against our station and the company that owns it. The suit alleges our story defamed the public official. We are vigorously defending our work in court and standby our story.

We've emailed and called Councilman Whitaker and contacted his attorney, to hear his side of the story, but neither has responded to our request for comment. The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office said it cannot confirm, nor deny the existence of an investigation. We are also waiting to hear back from the special prosecutor and the Department of Treasury.

Unlike the regular grand jury, a special grand jury has investigative powers. Instead of only considering a criminal indictment, it is investigating the above allegations. If the group needs more information, they can get it. The documents said this special grand jury can investigate for up to six months.

Once they're done, Virginia law says they can write a report for the court or return true bills on indictments. That report is sealed and not released to the public.

Of course at this point, we don't know which way the grand jury will go.

