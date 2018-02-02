13News Now launches fish fry interactive map

Homemade Beer Battered Fish Fry with Coleslaw and Chips (Photo: bhofack2, This content is subject to copyright.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Whether you want to share details about a fish fry your organization or restaurant is hosting or you hope to find a place to enjoy the sea's offerings with sides, the 13News Now fish fry interactive map may be able to help.

Groups or businesses that would like to submit information about an event and people who are looking to find a fish fry can click here.

Happy cooking/eating!

