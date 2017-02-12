13News Now mourns passing of Velma Scaife

Reporter Velma Scaife

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- With great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of our former colleague and our friend Velma Scaife.

Velma retired in April 2016 after working at the station for 31 years.

During that time, Velma filled many positions at 13News Now, co-anchoring our midday show and anchoring our 10 p.m. newscast which was the first in the region.

Velma interviewed Rosa Parks, the Dalai Lama, and several United States Presidents while she was at the station.

Since 1986, Velma's name was synonymous with "The Peninsula." She covered a variety of stories, chronicling the lives and experiences of people in Hampton, Newport News, York County, Poquoson, James City County, and Williamsburg. Velma regularly ventured across the York River to bring us the stories of the Middle Peninsula, as well.

Velma was warm, caring, and humorous. She always was willing to help co-workers, especially the parade of newcomers who joined the 13News Now team. She was a favorite of the photography staff and about as even-keeled as any person you'd meet. Unassuming, unshakeable, she was the consummate professional.

When Velma retired, she wrote:

As I close this chapter in my life, I look back and see a wonderful 30 year career at 13News Now. It has been a privilege to have a front row seat as the Peninsula evolved. Since making the decision to retire, I have taken some time to reflect on the various developments, events and milestones; there is a memory everywhere I turn! Leaving is bittersweet, but I'm looking forward to turning the next page. I will remain a resident of the Peninsula, so if you see me please say hello! I would enjoy reminiscing with you.

Your neighbor and Peninsula reporter,

Velma Scaife

Join us as we remember Velma and her family and as we say goodbye to a dear woman and a dear friend.

Velma Scaife

