14-year-old boy suffers head injury; police investigate

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police responded to a report of an injured person Sunday afternoon and found a 14-year-old male with a head injury.
A spokesperson for the police department said officers responded to the 2300 block of Herring Ditch Road around 1:30 p.m.
Police said they did not know how the injury happened.
The juvenile was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
