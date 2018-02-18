14-year-old boy suffers head injury; police investigate

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police responded to a report of an injured person Sunday afternoon and found a 14-year-old male with a head injury.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers responded to the 2300 block of Herring Ditch Road around 1:30 p.m.

Police said they did not know how the injury happened.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

