Gloucester teen dies from injuries following Christmas Day crash

Brianna Sulc (Photo: Family Photo)

​KING & QUEEN CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities say a 19-year-old has died following a crash that took place on Christmas Day.

We're told Brianna N. Sulc of Gloucester was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, where she later died on December 29.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. December 25 on Route 14, when a Buick Rendezvous that was traveling west ran off the side of the road. The SUV then came back into the roadway, crossed the center line and crashed into a Honda Civic head-on.

The impact of the accident caused both vehicles to overturn.

Sulc was the driver of the 1999 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Buick, 74-year-old Peggy K. Didlake of West Point, Va. was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Didlake was charged with reckless driving. Police say fatigue was a factor in the crash.