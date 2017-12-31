2-alarm fire in Virginia Beach destroys eight apartment units

FireTruckGeneric.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Eight units were destroyed after catching fire Sunday morning, Virginia Beach Fire Department officials said.

Art Kohn with the Virginia Beach Fire Department told 13News Now the call came in around 7 a.m. and crews responded to the 700 block of Willow Lake Circle.

Kohn said two females were rescued from the balcony of the building and two elderly people were also rescued.

Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

