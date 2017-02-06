20-year-old charged with sex trafficking in Virginia Beach

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – A 20 year-old Virginia Beach woman is behind bars after being arrested Friday and charged with three felonies related to sex trafficking.

According to court documents, Jasmine Campbell and her alleged co-conspirators provided at least two women with several drugs like Cocaine and Heroin in order to get them to have sex with paying clients in local hotel rooms.

"Jasmine has always been a wonderful girl in the neighborhood," said neighbor Beth Richardson.

Court documents also say Jasmine helped get customers by posting advertisements on Backpage.com and drove the victims to the places where they would have sex.

Another neighbor, Oliver Felton, said, “I don't think she would do anything like that. She was always working and taking care of her grandmother."



We did reach out to Jasmines attorney and have yet to hear back. A hearing is set in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

(© 2017 WVEC)