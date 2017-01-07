200 Va. National Guardsmen ready to respond to winter storm in Hampton Roads

Virginia National Guard Logo. (Photo: Virginia National Guard)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia National Guard has about 200 soldiers in Hampton Roads staged and ready to respond as needed during Saturday's winter storm.

The organization says expected missions include using Humvees and light tactical trucks to transport first responders through snow or help evacuate citizens in need of shelter.

Some soldiers are stationed at firehouses and other emergency services facilities in the region in order to quickly deploy if needed. They are also organized into debris reduction teams with chain saws to help clear roads if needed, the National Guard reports,

"I am incredibly proud of how quickly our forces were able to stage Friday night in order to be ready for possible missions Saturday morning, and most importantly they did it safely,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “Our state and local partners count on us to provide the capabilities they need in order to help the citizens of the commonwealth when faced with hazardous weather situations, and once again our Soldiers, Airmen and Virginia Defense Force troopers have demonstrated we are able to rapidly respond when we are needed. Our forces are standing by to assist local first responders in keep our fellow Virginians safe."