24 Elementary schools compete in Battle of the Books

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Teams from two elementary schools received a visit from the mayor after placing second and third in the Suffolk Public Library and Chesapeake Public Library's Battle of the Books Final Battle.

The event took place on Saturday February 25, at the Chesapeake Central Library.

"The Killer Bees" from Northern Shores Elementary School took second place, while the team from Driver Elementary School took a close third.

The Battle of the Books is a game-show style reading competition offered to fifth grade students in the two cities. Teams of students used teamwork skills to compete and answer various questions.

At the beginning of the competition, 24 schools registered to compete.

The semifinals were held on February 25, and ended after an intense final battle round. The competition went into three overtimes, and in the end the team from Great Bridge Intermediate won first place.

Around 150 people attended to cheer on the readers.

Mayor Linda Johnson congratulated the two teams, Tuesday.

To learn more about Battle of the Books and the list of books selected for the 2017 competition, visit their website here.

