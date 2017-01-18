3-year-old dies after being pinned between cars in grocery store parking lot

Parking bays (Photo: moodboard)

CLEVELAND, GA - A 3-year-old boy died after being pinned between two cars in an Ingles parking lot at 12:49 p.m., Tuesday.

According to 13News Now's sister station WXIA-TV, James Holcomb, 36, was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche and struck the rear of a parked and unoccupied Ford Explorer. The toddler, Easton Cain, was standing at the rear of the Ford Explorer and was struck and pinned between the two cars.

Cain was killed in the incident and Holcomb was not injured.

Holcomb is charged with D.U.I, reckless driving, no insurance, and first degree vehicular homicide.

