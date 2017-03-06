46th Annual Student Art and Design Exhibition to open at TCC

The Awakening (Photo: Callie Lane, Tide Water Community College)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Tidewater Community College will host their 46th Annual Student and Design Exhibition starting March 25.

The exhibition will feature over 200 works of art created by students for various art classes.

The work will include mediums such as photography, graphic design, ceramics, and glassblowing. The art was created for classes since last May. They will be on display at TCC's Visual Arts Center.

An awards presentation will be held on April 1. That ceremony will happen at the Commodore Theater, located at 421 High St. in Portsmouth at 11 a.m. An opening ceremony will follow at noon at the Visual Arts Center, located at 340 High St.

Walt Taylor, editorial and political cartoonist at the Virginian-Pilot will hold a lecture on April 4, as a part of the exhibit. The lecture is called "The Art of Seeing."

All events are free and open to the public.

For more information, call Shelley Brooks at (757) 822-1878.

(© 2017 WVEC)