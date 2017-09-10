5 injured after Virginia Beach head-on collision

Tire marks on asphalt (Photo: pinnygirl)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Five people were injured in a two vehicle head-on crash Sunday morning.

Police received a call at 2:45 a.m. about the accident at the 5200 block of Greenwich Road.

There were a total of 5 patients were transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital with injuries. Four patients have non-life threatening injuries and one patient is in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation determined a SUV with one occupant was heading southbound on Greenwich road when a passenger vehicle heading northbound crossed the yellow line.

Four passengers were in the northbound vehicle, and authorities say the car was excessively speeding around a curve in the road.

The two cars collided head-on.

Fire crews on scene worked for an extensive period of time to extricate both drivers from the vehicles due to the significant vehicle damage from the crash.

Police believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors to the crash. ​

The case remains under investigation, and no further information was released.

© 2017 WVEC-TV