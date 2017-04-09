6 rescued after kayaks capsize while racing in York River

(Photo: James City County)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Six people were rescued from the chilly York River after their kayaks capsized on Saturday morning.

The James City County Fire Department says an adventure racing group of about 30 members were participating in a combined bicycling, boating, and orienteering event when several people in kayaks capsized near Croaker Landing at about 9:39 a.m.

When emergency responders arrived, three people were found in the water near the Croaker Landing boat ramp, and an unknown number of others were missing. A rescue boat was immediately launched, and the three were pulled from the water.

The VCU LifeEvac 3 medical helicopter arrived on scene minutes later and located three more people in the water, and guided rescue crews to them.

Three of the people who were rescued required medical treatment from being in the cold water for up to an hour, and were transported to Williamsburg Sentara Regional Medical Center, where they are in stable condition.

A search of the river was then conducted for other members of the adventure racing group, with assistance from the US Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, West Point Volunteer Fire Department, Camp Peary Fire Department and York County Fire and Life Safety.

Several other members of the racing group were found stranded in various remote locations along the river, and all were eventually accounted for.

