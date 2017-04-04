Missing Boy in North Myrtle Beach Found

(Photo: North Myrtle Beach Police)

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - North Myrtle Beach police say a 6-year-old boy who's been missing near the water has been found safe.

The agency gave the update just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The agency had earlier sent an alert saying the child, who's identified only as "Bobby," was last seen Tuesday afternoon near 46th Avenue South.

Additional details of the discovery were not made available.

