65th Annual Mid-Atlantic Sports and Boat Show comes to Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The 65th Annual Mid-Atlantic Sports and Boat Show will be in Virginia Beach February 9-11.

The latest models in boats, personal watercraft and new marine technology and accessories will be on display over the weekend.

Below are details for the event:

Where: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street

Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street When: Feb. 9 from 12- 8 p.m.

Feb. 10 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Adult tickets are $10. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

