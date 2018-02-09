WVEC
65th Annual Mid-Atlantic Sports and Boat Show comes to Va. Beach

13News Now has the details for this weekend's event.

Staff , WVEC 12:37 PM. EST February 09, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The 65th Annual Mid-Atlantic Sports and Boat Show will be in Virginia Beach February 9-11.

The latest models in boats, personal watercraft and new marine technology and accessories will be on display over the weekend. 

Below are details for the event: 

  • Where:  Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street
  • When: Feb. 9 from 12- 8 p.m.
                Feb. 10 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
                Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Adult tickets are $10. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

For more information on the event, click HERE.

