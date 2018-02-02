7-year-old author in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) --- Zion Veney is the seven-year-old published author from Hampton.

With the help of her mom, Cherie, the 2nd grader recently released her first book on Amazon.

It’s called Diary of a Godly Fairy, and it’s about a fairy who tells a white lie to impress her friends and the life lesson that follows.

“I wanted to teach kids what happens when you tell a lie,” said Zion.

Zion has been writing since she was just four years old.

It started with a journal that she still keeps up with today.

“Zion is considered to be an introvert,” said Cherie Veney. “But what she doesn’t say verbally we find it in her writing.”

Cherie has created a house rule for Zion and her three siblings; she wants them to create at least one thing every day.

Most of Zion’s ideas come from her “Alphabet Hall.” It’s a hallway in the house with a dry-erase board that she writes and draws on.

Zion will have a book signing Sunday, February 4th at Empowered Believers Christian Learning Center in Hampton.

It starts directly after the Sunday service.

