73-year-old woman injured after shots fired into York County home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A 73-year-old York County woman is recovering after shots were fired into her home overnight.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just after midnight at a home in the 1000 block of Stewart Drive in the Bruton section of the county.

A suspect reportedly fired several rounds into the home and the woman was hit in the lower part of her body. She was taken to Riverside Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line at 757-890-4999.

