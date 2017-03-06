AAA names Virginia the 7th state with lowest average gas prices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia has been named the state with the 7th least expensive average gas prices in the nation.

According to a study done by AAA, the average price of gas in Virginia is $2.11. That price is one cent more than in February, and over 50 cents more than last year.

The average price of gas in Hampton Roads is $2.04, which is two cents higher than in February, and more than 40 cents higher than last year.

The study named South Carolina as the state with the lowest gas prices, with their average being $2.05.

The top ten least expensive average gas prices include:

South Carolina - $2.05 Tennessee - $2.07 Alabama - $2.07 Mississippi - $2.09 Arkansas - $2.11 Missouri - $2.11 Virginia - $2.11 Texas - $2.11 Louisiana - $2.12 Oklahoma - $2.12

(© 2017 WVEC)