Accused credit union robber arrested, charged

Jamari Dalton Saunders-Lewis (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Six months after a robbery at the Virginia Educators Credit Union on Main Street, police arrested the person whom they say is responsible for the crime.

Jamari Dalton Saunders-Lewis, 19, of the 900 block of Lassiter Dr. faces charges of Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Investigators said Saunders-Lewis robbed the VECU at 812 Main Street on September 1, 2016. Police arrested him on April 2, 2017.

Five days after that, the Wells Fargo at 104 Marketplace Dr. in Hampton was robbed. Hampton officers arrested three people in connection to that robbery. Saunders-Lewis was one of them.

