Accused York hit-and-run driver hospitalized

Staff , WVEC 7:01 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The man accused of killing an 81-year-old Gloucester woman in a hit-and-run crash is in police custody.

Investigators say 32-year-old Arthur Harris of Newport News walked into Mary Immaculate Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.  State Police say he took off after Monday night's crash on Denbigh Boulevard.

Investigators say his rental car crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting two vehicles. Doris Jean Wright was driving one of those cars. She did not survive.

Deputies say after the crash, Harris got out and ran.

Wright's family was pleading for whoever it was behind the wheel to come forward.

Harris has since been transported to Riverside Hospital, where he was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run.

