AdaptAble Yoga: Heal through the power of Yoga

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Rachel Jarmusz and Sarah Kennedy are helping people live a better life one yoga class at a time.

The pair created Amor and Gratia, a wellness co-op that focuses on making the benefit of yoga available to those who have experienced any kind of trauma in their lives, especially those with mobility issues.

Jarmusz knows the benefits of AdaptAble Yoga first-hand. She experienced a stroke that left the left side of her body paralyzed, and through yoga has found relief from the symptoms in a life-altering way.

AdaptAble Yoga class is available for all ages and ability levels. It is beneficial for people experiencing limited mobility due to a stroke, car accident, or even just aches and pains caused by the passing of time.

Rachel and Sarah will also be proving an AdaptAble Yoga Workshop in April for those who want to learn how to provide the same level of care to those who need it.

