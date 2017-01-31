AG Herring creates human trafficking task force

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- On Tuesday, the state announced a new task force.

Attorney General Mark Herring and several others created the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force. That group will help identify, rescue and restore victims.

Police chiefs from across the area and a local non-profit are participating. The group is being supported by a $1.4 million grant.

Herring says its important to help victims break free.

"I have spoken with victims of human trafficking, it is de-humanizing, and many times it robs people of their identity, and sadly in many cases, their childhood," he said,

The goal of the task force is also to build awareness, and to encourage people to recognize the signs of exploitation.

