ALDI holding 'hiring blitz' for Hampton Roads locations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Grocery store chain ALDI said it will host as series of hiring events to fill positions at its locations in Hampton Roads.
The jobs are at stores in Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Portsmouth, and Gloucester.
The position of Store Associate pays $11.50 per hour. Shift Managers receive $16 per hour.
Job Requirements
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
ALDI said it offers wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry.
Employees who average more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage.
All ALDI employees can participate in the company's 401(k) program.
Hiring Event Dates, Locations, and Times
Tuesday, March 14
Crowne Plaza Hampton
700 Settlers Landing Rd., Hampton
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Quality Suites Sleep Inn
6280 Northampton Blvd., Norfolk
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Quality Inn Gloucester
6639 Forest Hill Ave., Gloucester
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Crowne Plaza Hampton
700 Settlers Landing Rd., Hampton
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Hilton Garden Inn
1565 Crossways Blvd., Chesapeake
7 a.m to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Quality Suites Sleep Inn
6280 Northampton Blvd., Norfolk
7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
