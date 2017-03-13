ALDI holding 'hiring blitz' for Hampton Roads locations

(Photo: Eric Perry, 2016)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Grocery store chain ALDI said it will host as series of hiring events to fill positions at its locations in Hampton Roads.

The jobs are at stores in Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Portsmouth, and Gloucester.

The position of Store Associate pays $11.50 per hour. Shift Managers receive $16 per hour.



Job Requirements

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

ALDI said it offers wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry.

Employees who average more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage.

All ALDI employees can participate in the company's 401(k) program.

Hiring Event Dates, Locations, and Times

Tuesday, March 14

Crowne Plaza Hampton

700 Settlers Landing Rd., Hampton

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Quality Suites Sleep Inn

6280 Northampton Blvd., Norfolk

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Quality Inn Gloucester

6639 Forest Hill Ave., Gloucester

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Crowne Plaza Hampton

700 Settlers Landing Rd., Hampton

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Hilton Garden Inn

1565 Crossways Blvd., Chesapeake

7 a.m to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Quality Suites Sleep Inn

6280 Northampton Blvd., Norfolk

7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

